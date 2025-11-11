Food Influencer Michael Duarte Dies in 'Horrible Incident'

Food influencer Michael Duarte died in a "horrible incident" just days after celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife.

Michael, who posted cooking videos under the Instagram handle @foodwithbearhands, died Saturday while traveling through Texas ... according to a GoFundMe posted on his IG.

The cause of death is unclear, but the GoFundMe says he "passed away in a horrible incident."

Michael's talent agency also posted about his death, remembering him as "a devoted husband to his wife Jessica, a loving father to his daughter, brother and a loyal friend to so many around the world."

With over 2 million followers across IG, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube, Michael was known for posting food content ... he would share recipes and videos of him barbecuing and grilling food.

Michael's IG bio said his "purpose is to share to the world food to people who need it the most."

He's survived by his wife of 9 years, Jessica, and their daughter.