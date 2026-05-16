Spencer Pratt Trades Insults With Chelsea Handler Over His L.A. Mayoral Run

Spencer Pratt and Chelsea Handler are in a war of words on social media over Spencer's race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles — and things have gotten pretty ugly in an Epstein way.

Yep ... that's right ... Spencer pulled the ol' Jeffrey Epstein card after Chelsea crapped all over his mayoral campaign, which he launched largely in response to his house burning down during the 2025 Palisades fires. Spencer called out the local politicians -- namely Mayor Karen Bass -- for their purported failures to manage the wildfires.

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Chelsea posted a video on Instagram reminding everyone that Spencer is a "straight, white male former reality star" with no previous government experience, which does not make him a legit candidate to replace Bass.

Well, Spencer wasn't happy at all with Chelsea, so he posted his own video on X, showing Shane Gillis doing a comedy routine at Kevin Hart's recent roast on Netflix.

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In the clip, Gillis cracks a nasty joke about Chelsea partying with Epstein, Prince Andrew and Woody Allen.