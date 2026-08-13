Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Reaches Settlement With His Daughter's Guardians Over Money

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mom, Pamela Warner, worked out a settlement with the actor's daughter's guardians over her inheriting a portion of his fortune ... TMZ has learned.

Pamela tells us the agreement was hashed out with the guardians for Malcolm's daughter and has yet to be approved by the court. Malcolm's widow, Tenisha Warner, has not weighed in on the deal, nor does it appear she played a role ... but Pamela says she remains "hopeful that all parties will support the resolution."

Pamela said she also wanted to address the recent saddening public statements by Malcolm's widow, Tenisha.

She said, "Recent claims that Pamela sought to prevent her granddaughter from receiving financial support are untrue."

Pamela said Malcolm was "thoughtful and deliberate in his estate planning to include all his loved ones." She admits his trust was divided between her, his father and his sister. However, she said Malcolm provided for his wife and daughter separately and apart from the trust ... to the tune of millions of dollars.

She said, "Pamela has since reached a settlement with her granddaughter's representatives which is subject to court approval. The agreement provides for Malcolm's daughter to receive the majority remainder of the Trust and Estate."

The deal covers the daughter's college tuition and gives her a cut of the estate. Pamela said the agreement is in the child's best interest and will allow her to have a relationship with her grandmother.