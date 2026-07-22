Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Fighting 'Cosby Show' Star's Widow Over Money

The drama between Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mom, Pamela Warner, and his widow, Tenisha Warner, erupted months before the bombshell $1.2 million lawsuit was filed ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court filed by Tenisha in November 2025 ... a few months after the actor's July 2025 drowning death.

Tenisha explained that Malcolm's trust was created in 1996 but was never updated after his daughter MacKenzie's birth in 2017. He wed Tenisha in 2022.

Tenisha said her kid faced complete disinheritance due to Pamela not being willing to amend the trust. She said Malcolm took care of them during his life and planned to continue to do so.

The 1996 will provides Pamela with 70% of Malcolm's estate, and the remaining 30% was split between his father and half-sister. Tenisha's petition asked that Pamela not be allowed to spend or distribute any of her late son's money.

The petition included an email exchange between Pamela and Tenisha's legal teams. Malcolm's mom said it was unfortunate that Tenisha had taken issue with her acting as MacKenzie's rep in court.

Pamela opposed the request to amend the trust but noted she was not trying to exclude MacKenzie.

Her lawyer noted ... "Quite the contrary, she is very concerned about MacKenzie's well-being and future financial security." The lawyer said Pamela could not ignore her responsibilities and duties as the admin of the trust.

In her petition, Tenisha alleged Pamela had received $1.2 million from life insurance benefits and Malcolm's retirement accounts. She claimed Pamela also sold off the L.A. home she was living in with Malcolm's daughter.

A guardian appointed for the kids filed a separate petition. The docs note Malcolm left behind at least $2 million. The guardian said he believed Pamela distributed the money in the trust to the beneficiaries or is about to.