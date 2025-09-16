Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mother Reveals New Details About Her Son's Death

Play video content ABC

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mother, Pamela Warner, is opening up about her son's drowning death in Costa Rica.

Check out her interview with ABC's Robin Roberts -- she recalls the moment she learned the horrible news and how she let out a shriek of "indescribable pain" as neighbors ran over.

She also shed light on why "The Cosby Show" actor was in Costa Rica in the first place -- apparently, his 8-year-old daughter was on a trip for an immersive homeschooling experience. His wife and daughter had been there for 3 weeks before it was his time to join for the "fun" part of the trip.

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

Pamela said he was about waist-deep when he got dragged out by a strong current, explaining ... "There was an undertow and my son was not an experienced swimmer. He did not know how to deal with an undertow."

While the loss is heartbreaking, Pamela confirmed she is "at peace" with the tragedy, noting she truly believes it was his time to move on from the physical world. She said ..."That was the manner in which he was to transition, and this is what I believe and what I feel."

Play video content TMZ.com

She also noted she has no "what if" questions, and is comforted by the time they had together during his life.