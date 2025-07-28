Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Honors Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Emotional Post

By TMZ Staff
Published
Little sis is saying goodbye to big bro -- Keshia Knight Pulliam just dropped a tearjerker tribute to her "Cosby Show" costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

In a Sunday night IG post, Keshia shared a haunting clip of Malcolm-Jamal jamming on bass at Atlanta’s City Winery -- and her caption cut deep: "A week ago I lost my big brother, but I gained an angel..."

Keshia’s IG caption didn’t hold back, adding "I love you... I miss you... We got our girls,❤️" -- as the footage cut to her two little girls (her daughter Ella, and his 8‑year‑old daughter) strolling with a horse on a farm.

MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER: THROUGH THE YEARS
She also thanked fans for the flood of texts, calls, and love on her IG Stories -- admitting she just needed a moment to breathe after losing Malcolm-Jamal.

Keshia played the unforgettable Rudy Huxtable -- little sis to Malcolm-Jamal’s Theo on "The Cosby Show" -- and even decades after the series wrapped in '92, their bond clearly never waned.

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Launch Gallery
TMZ broke the story -- Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically drowned in Costa Rica after getting caught in a deadly rip tide at a popular beach.

