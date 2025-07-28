'Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Honors Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Emotional Post

Little sis is saying goodbye to big bro -- Keshia Knight Pulliam just dropped a tearjerker tribute to her "Cosby Show" costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

In a Sunday night IG post, Keshia shared a haunting clip of Malcolm-Jamal jamming on bass at Atlanta’s City Winery -- and her caption cut deep: "A week ago I lost my big brother, but I gained an angel..."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Keshia’s IG caption didn’t hold back, adding "I love you... I miss you... We got our girls,❤️" -- as the footage cut to her two little girls (her daughter Ella, and his 8‑year‑old daughter) strolling with a horse on a farm.

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

She also thanked fans for the flood of texts, calls, and love on her IG Stories -- admitting she just needed a moment to breathe after losing Malcolm-Jamal.

Keshia played the unforgettable Rudy Huxtable -- little sis to Malcolm-Jamal’s Theo on "The Cosby Show" -- and even decades after the series wrapped in '92, their bond clearly never waned.