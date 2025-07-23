Stevie Wonder Reflects On 'Heartbreaking' Loss Of Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stevie Wonder My Heart Is Hurting Over Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Death!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
072325_stevie_wonder_kal
HE WAS A TRUTH-TELLER
Stevie Wonder is feeling the weight of losing Malcolm-Jamal Warner, telling TMZ that while he’s kept relatively quiet about the tragedy so far, it doesn’t mean his heart isn’t hurting.

We caught up with the icon leaving lunch in Brentwood on Wednesday, where he shared that he didn’t just remember Warner from "The Cosby Show," but as a fellow musician, he shared a Grammy with after teaming up on "Jesus Children of America" to raise money for Sandy Hook victims.

Stevie spoke about how important Warner’s truth-telling spirit was, especially in a world that often gets lost in lies -- adding he hoped his legacy inspires a new generation of voices to keep pushing things forward.

Malcom-Jamal-Warner-timeline-desktop-
MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER: THROUGH THE YEARS
Getty/TMZ.com

Catch the full clip ... 'cause he also reminisced about their time on "The Cosby Show," saying the magic they created together in just one day will always stay with him.

TMZ broke the story … Warner died at 54 from an accidental drowning while visiting Costa Rica with his daughter.

