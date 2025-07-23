Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Drowning Site Has Signs Warning of Dangerous Rip Currents

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Beach Where He Died Has Clear Danger Signs

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
072325_costa_rica_beach_kal
LOCATION OF TRAGIC ACCIDENT
TMZ.com

The Costa Rican beach where Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically drowned was clearly marked with bold warning signs about rip currents and high drowning risks ... TMZ has learned.

We've obtained photos showing multiple signs posted at the beach's main entry point -- including warnings of a "high risk for drowning" and notices that "rip currents here all year."

Costa Rica Beach Warning Signs At Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death Site
Launch Gallery
Costa Rica Beach Warning Signs Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

One sign even advises that only advanced surfers should enter the water, underscoring how treacherous the conditions can be.

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Launch Gallery
Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner Launch Gallery
Getty

As we reported, the 54-year-old was pulled from the ocean with no vital signs after getting caught in rough waters on Sunday while visiting Costa Rica with his daughter ... and there were no lifeguards on duty at the time.

Malcom-Jamal-Warner-timeline-desktop-
MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER: THROUGH THE YEARS
Getty/TMZ.com

We broke the story ... the actor's remains were turned over by the Judicial Morgue on Wednesday, following the completion of his autopsy. Our sources say Warner's body is scheduled to leave Costa Rica on Thursday and will arrive in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

Related articles