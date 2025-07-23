Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Drowning Site Has Signs Warning of Dangerous Rip Currents

Play video content TMZ.com

The Costa Rican beach where Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically drowned was clearly marked with bold warning signs about rip currents and high drowning risks ... TMZ has learned.

We've obtained photos showing multiple signs posted at the beach's main entry point -- including warnings of a "high risk for drowning" and notices that "rip currents here all year."

One sign even advises that only advanced surfers should enter the water, underscoring how treacherous the conditions can be.

As we reported, the 54-year-old was pulled from the ocean with no vital signs after getting caught in rough waters on Sunday while visiting Costa Rica with his daughter ... and there were no lifeguards on duty at the time.

