No Lifeguard On Duty During Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Drowning in Costa Rica

No lifeguard was on duty when Malcolm-Jamal Warner got swept away by a strong current and tragically drowned at Costa Rica’s Playa Grande beach, according to new details.

In a Facebook post, Costa Rica’s volunteer lifeguard group, the Caribbean Guard, said lifeguards had patrolled the area in recent years -- but at the time of Malcolm-Jamal’s death, none were present due to lack of resources.

The FB post also described Playa Grande as a notoriously challenging beach, with signs in English and Spanish warning of drowning risks.

But after a spike in incidents at another beach, Playa Negra, the Caribbean Guard said they’d shifted their limited resources to there and Chiquita -- another beach infamous for its strong currents.

The post also explained Malcolm-Jamal was pulled under by a strong rip current within seconds and drowned. He was pulled from the water with no vital signs, and despite CPR efforts on the beach, resuscitation attempts sadly failed.

Two others were also swept away by the strong current but made it out before paramedics arrived. A second man, treated alongside Malcolm-Jamal, remains in critical condition.