Malcolm-Jamal Warner Seen For Last Time in Costa Rica Before Death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Final Photo From Costa Rica Vacation ... Before Drowning

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
malcolm-jamal-warner-getty-1
Getty

Malcolm‑Jamal Warner was looking forward to some R & R in Costa Rica just one week before his tragic passing at 54, and his arrival there was captured in what could be the final public pic of him.

malcolm jamal warner airport tmz wm 2
TMZ.com

The actor was photographed at the airport in CR, looking relaxed and low‑key on July 13. He had just arrived on a flight from Atlanta ... exactly one week before his tragic death by drowning.

072125_malcolm_jamal_warner_kal 7/13/25
DAYS BEFORE THE TRAGEDY
TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Malcolm-Jamal's body was found Sunday after he got caught in an ocean current, resulting in his accidental drowning.

Malcom-Jamal-Warner-timeline-desktop-
MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER: THROUGH THE YEARS
Getty/TMZ.com

He’s best known for playing beloved Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" and was most recently hosting the podcast "Not All Hood."

Malcolm-Jamal Warner and family
Instagram

Malcolm‑Jamal leaves behind a wife and daughter. R.I.P.

072125_tmz_live_warner_kal
THE TRAGIC DROWNING
TMZ.com

