Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Post-'Cosby Show' Career Involved Movies And TV ... And A Grammy Award

Malcolm-Jamal Warner charmed his way into the hearts of "The Cosby Show's" fans for his portrayal of Theo Huxtable, which lasted for the entirety of the program's run.

The thing is, the late performer took on plenty of work following the end of the hit sitcom, which ran for a total of eight seasons.

We're going to take a look back at what Warner was involved with following the end of the program ... and check out how the actor ended up receiving a Grammy Award.

Malcolm-Jamal Stayed Active In Television Following The End Of "The Cosby Show"

Following the conclusion of "The Cosby Show," Warner jumped from project to project, and he signed on to voice The Producer in over forty episodes of "The Magic School Bus."

He remained active in comedic work, and he starred alongside Eddie Griffin in "Malcolm and Eddie," which ran for four seasons that were comprised of nearly 100 episodes.

Warner also took on various non-comedic roles, and he starred alongside Luke Perry and Sean Astin in the post-apocalyptic action drama series Jeremiah, although the show only ran for two seasons.

The actor wasn't just limited to television work, and he appeared in a variety of films, including "Fools' Gold" and "The List," over the length of his career.

The Actor Said He Would "Jump" At The Chance To Keep Working On A Medical Drama

One of Warner's more recent roles was as AJ "The Raptor" Austin on the medical drama series "The Resident," and although he was limited to a recurring role in the show's first season, he was promoted to its main cast from the second season onward.

The actor went on to remain with the program for the entirety of its six-season run, which concluded in 2023.

Warner gushed about the program during an interview with Decider, and revealed he'd grown close to the show's other cast members, and added they "loved and still love one another," even after the show concluded.

The performer claimed the cast would "all jump at the opportunity to be able to work together again" in the future.

He Won A Grammy Award ... And Was Nominated For Another

In addition to his work on screen, Warner remained active as a singer and poet for much of his career, and he released three albums and a mixtape over the course of his life.

The performer took home the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2015 for his work as a featured artist on Robert Glasper's rendition of the Stevie Wonder track "Jesus Children."

Warner shared the award with both Glasper and vocalist Lalah Hathaway, who also performed on the track.