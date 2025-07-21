Magic Johnson Mourns Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Death

Magic Johnson is one of countless heartbroken fans mourning the death of "Cosby Show" alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the age of 54 ... with the Lakers legend sharing a touching tribute to the Emmy-nominated actor -- saying "he will truly be missed."

Johnson shared the tribute to X not long after TMZ broke the story that Warner died as a result of an accidental drowning while in Costa Rica with his daughter.

Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident. Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun…

"[Cookie and I] were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident," Johnson said. "Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life, and business."

"Cookie and I are praying his family and close friends during this difficult time."

Beyond the shows Magic listed ... MJW also voiced the "The Magic School Bus" cartoon and even won a Grammy in 2015.

It's not just Magic offering his condolences to his family, as his co-star on "Malcom & Eddie," Eddie Griffin, shared a post to his Instagram story with the caption, "My Big little Brother."

He leaves behind a wife and a daughter, whose names he opted not to share publicly.