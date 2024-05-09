Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Malcolm Jamal-Warner Slams Drake/Kendrick Lamar Beef, Rap's Anti-Black Now

Malcolm Jamal-Warner Drake vs. Kendrick Bad For the Culture 👎🏾 ... It's Normalizing Negativity

BAD FOR THE CULTURE
Drake and Kendrick Lamar's heated rap beef is the talk of every town, and Malcolm Jamal-Warner thinks that's precisely the problem -- hip hop culture is getting props for bad stuff!

The 'Cosby Show' alum vented his thoughts on Drake and Kendrick's 2024 rap war, and the 53-year-old version of himself refuses to accept the notion their fiery back and forth -- which seems to be on ice now -- was great entertainment.

MJW knows his message isn't a popular one, but thinks Black culture has been conditioned to normalize songs about murder, misogyny and even glorifying the n-word.

The n-word debate has been raging for decades and MJW says hip hop has failed to take back the power -- AKA flipping the word to sound cool.

MJW thinks the music has actually become "anti-Black" ... and he's not alone in his beliefs.

Questlove and Boosie Badazz -- hip hop stars from opposite sides of the tracks -- both railed against the enthusiasm behind Drake and K.Dot picking one another apart and didn't care who disagreed with them!

Unfortunately for Malcolm, tensions will probably be simmering as long as there's fan interest ... and we know their record label's not stepping in to end the beef.

