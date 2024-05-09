Malcolm Jamal-Warner Slams Drake/Kendrick Lamar Beef, Rap's Anti-Black Now

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's heated rap beef is the talk of every town, and Malcolm Jamal-Warner thinks that's precisely the problem -- hip hop culture is getting props for bad stuff!

The 'Cosby Show' alum vented his thoughts on Drake and Kendrick's 2024 rap war, and the 53-year-old version of himself refuses to accept the notion their fiery back and forth -- which seems to be on ice now -- was great entertainment.

MJW knows his message isn't a popular one, but thinks Black culture has been conditioned to normalize songs about murder, misogyny and even glorifying the n-word.

The n-word debate has been raging for decades and MJW says hip hop has failed to take back the power -- AKA flipping the word to sound cool.

MJW thinks the music has actually become "anti-Black" ... and he's not alone in his beliefs.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Questlove and Boosie Badazz -- hip hop stars from opposite sides of the tracks -- both railed against the enthusiasm behind Drake and K.Dot picking one another apart and didn't care who disagreed with them!

I NEVER SEEN SO MANY MEN EXCITED TO SEE MEN TEARING EACH OTHER DOWN THRU MUSIC smh THE MEN R MORE EXCITED THAN THE WOMEN lol 📣 I CAME N THE CASINO MF LEAVE HIS GIRL N ASK ME “ BOOSIE WHO DO U THINK GOING DOWN DRAKE R KENDRICK smh LIKE THATS WHAT U THINKING ABOUT WITH A BADDIE… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) May 6, 2024 @BOOSIEOFFICIAL