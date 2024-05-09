Drake Posts Cryptic Death Quote As Kendrick Lamar Beef Hangs in Balance

Drake's had a rough past few weeks beefing with Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross and having his house shot up ... and things may be taking their toll.

On Thursday morning, Drake shared an IG story from the new Netflix series "A Man In Full" ... which shows Jeff Daniels' character Charlie Croker appearing to spurt out his last thoughts as he dies on the floor.

The show's premise follows a fallen real estate tycoon looking to reclaim his empire as enemies swirl around him.

The clip Drake used alluded to his current status ... "I don’t mean this as a criticism. Maybe I do. But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are gonna be a lot of memories of me by a lot of people, many who hate me. Even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?"

Fans are debating if he's being dramatic or if the drama is real -- of course, we do know his Toronto home has actually been under fire as of late.

On Wednesday morning, one of Drake's security guards was critically injured after being hit in a drive-by shooting on his Bridle Path property police are currently investigating.

Drake's pad was also used as promo for Kendrick Lamar's boppy diss "Not Like Us" ... already one of the year's biggest hits!!!