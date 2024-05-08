Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Drake's Toronto Home Visited By Alleged Attempted Trespasser, Intercepted

Drake had another security scare at his Toronto home -- only this one was stopped dead in its tracks before things could get ugly ... and now, a man is in police custody.

Sources with direct knowledge confirmed to TMZ ... cops were called to Drake's mansion Wednesday in the Bridle Path neighborhood -- where his home was subjected to a drive-by shooting just yesterday. Now, we're told they arrived to deal with a would-be intruder.

5/7/24
COMPLETELY TAPED OFF
LiveNOW from FOX

Our sources tell us a man attempted to gain access to Drake's crib, but we're told he was immediately intercepted at the front gate by security and didn't get onto the actual grounds.

We're told he was held and detained until officers could arrive, at which point he was turned over to the police. Toronto PD tells us the alleged attempted trespasser was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

SEPTEMBER 2018
STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM
@ferrisrafauli

According to Canada's Global News reporter Tracy Tong ... the man apparently said he was "here to see Drake." She also says there was a scuffle with security guards. BTW our sources tell us the security presence around Drake’s property has been increased generally ... so more hands on deck.

As we reported ... this marks the second incident at Drake's house in about 24 hours. Remember -- one of his security guards was shot early Tuesday morning after an identified suspect drove by and fired off rounds at the premises, which seriously wounded the guard.

His condition was reported as serious ... and we know he was hospitalized as a result.

No word on whether Drake was home for either run-in -- but we know he's been in Toronto. Of course, all this activity comes on the heels of his widely publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar. Cops say they're aware of that element but haven't said there's a connection.

No one has been arrested yet for the drive-by ... but cops are obviously investigating.

