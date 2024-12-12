Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's UK Property Flooded Weeks After Leaving California

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi may be missing their California digs more than ever this week ... their new property in the UK has been flooded, again!

Ellen and Portia moved to southwest England weeks after Donald Trump was re-elected president in the U.S., in apparent protest. They had been living in Montecito, California for years, but are looking to sell that property. Now we're getting a first look at their new British estate.

This week, the region was inundated with rain -- and the Cotswold village where they live was hit by flash floods. Check out the pics ... floodwater surrounds their new mansion, as well as the 43 acres around it they own.

The two were photographed this week on a walk in the village, both wearing boots and rain gear, looking a bit damp.

They're no strangers to inclement weather -- last year, torrential rains in Southern California flooded their Montecito property, which also affected nearby neighbors like Oprah Winfrey ... even prompting evacuations in the area.

The celebrity couple has been frequently spotted around their English town, visiting local pubs and cafes -- we recently saw them enjoying a cozy concert by The Corrs in one tavern, along with singers Natalie Imbruglia and James Blunt.

And barely 2 weeks ago, their Cotswolds estate was hit with a huge weather system that flooded the area in dramatic fashion. There were raging floods that decimated the area, along with 80 MPH winds.