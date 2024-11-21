Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Spotted at UK Pub Before News of Move

Play video content Instagram/@thefarmersdogpub

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's big move news may've just surfaced, but it seems the couple has been settling down in the UK for some time.

The talk show legend and the actress were spotted taking in an acoustic set at a pub in the Cotswolds last week ... enjoying an intimate performance by The Corrs while visiting with singers Natalie Imbruglia and James Blunt.

Check it out ... Ellen and Portia were beaming while dressed in matching black turtlenecks, enjoying a night out at the Farmer’s Dog Pub -- which is owned by British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson.

The Hollywood couple looked right at home as they took in the performance by the popular Irish family band ... known for their chart-topping album, "Talk on Corners."

The amount of star power in the English region is actually quite notable ... with Ellen and Portia now able to call David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Elizabeth Hurley, among others their new neighbors in the Cotswolds.

This outing seems to cement what sources previously told TMZ ... that Ellen and Portia had scooped up a place in the rural South West region of England before the U.S. presidential election. However, we were told the twosome decided to fully relocate and live full-time in their new British abode after being "disillusioned" by Donald Trump's victory earlier this month.

As we previously reported, ED and PDR still have their Montecito, California properties ... but plan to list them once they decide on an asking price.