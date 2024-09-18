Ellen DeGeneres Laughs Off Getting Canceled ... 'Go F*** Yourselves'!!!

Ellen DeGeneres isn't letting her excommunication from Hollywood get her down ... she's taking shots at her situation in a cheeky new stand-up special.

The first trailer for the Netflix special dropped Wednesday, where she addressed the elephant in the room ... her fall from grace as the "Be Kind" lady.

As Ellen put it in the sneak peek ... her show's catchphrase "Be Kind to One Another" should have been "Go F*** Yourselves" -- that way people would've been surprised to find out she "was nice."

Still, Ellen got candid about her struggles with confidence leading up to her cancelation -- which saw her and her talk show blasted as "toxic" before its run wrapped 2 years ago.

She continued ... "I thought, if I could make people happy, they'll like me. And if they like me, I'll feel good about myself ... And all I can say about that is, thank god for the money!"

While her special is titled "For Your Approval," Ellen's new jokes make it clear she's done worrying about what the peanut gallery thinks of her.

According to the streamer, ED's new special is planned to be the "final" one of her career ... with the comedian getting more personal than ever as she addresses being "kicked out of show business."

The new set marks Ellen's first big foray into the comedy scene since concluding her talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May 2022 after 19 seasons.

At the time, Ellen stated the toxic workplace allegations against her and her chat show did not inspire her decision to walk away from the hosting gig. She told The Hollywood Reporter her eponymous series was "just not a challenge anymore."

After the show ended, Ellen took a huge step back from the limelight ... focusing, instead, on her home life with wife Portia de Rossi.

She began touring again this summer, where she told one crowd in Santa Rosa, California she's "done" with comedy once this show ran its course.

