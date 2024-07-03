Ellen DeGeneres Cancels String Of ‘Last Stand … Up’ Comedy Tour Dates

Slight hiccup for Ellen DeGeneres -- she's canceled several of her stand-up appearances shortly after kickstarting her multi-city tour.

Several upcoming shows from her "Ellen's Last Stand ... Up" tour in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago have been axed -- with a notice from Ticketmaster's website reading, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

Unclear exactly why the cancelation occurred ... but it goes without saying, it's a bummer for fans who were planning to attend the event at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park on July 10.

Ellen's July 21 SF stop, July 23 Seattle stop and August 11 Chicago date have also been scrapped ... but other dates in those two cities are still going ahead as planned.

Thankfully, anyone who bought tickets to those shows will get a full refund to their original method of payment.

Ellen only kicked off her tour last month, using it as a platform to poke fun at her ousting from Hollywood over claims of toxicity -- which ultimately led to her walking away from her show entirely in 2022.

In her most recent show in Santa Rosa, California, she clapped back at the allegations ... telling the crowd, "I am many things, but I am not mean."