Russell Brand Seen for First Time After Rape Charges

Russell Brand has been spotted for the first time since being charged with rape and sexual assault in London over alleged incidents dating back to 1999.

The English comedian and actor was photographed walking outside Florida's Gasparilla Inn around 10:30 AM on Friday -- shortly after the charges were announced.

He appeared to be on a family vacation ... as he was on a stroll with his wife, Laura. Two of their three children were also photographed.

An eyewitness tells TMZ he is renting a beachfront villa from the high-end resort in Boca Grande ... and he was heading to his golf cart after stepping out of the main inn area when the photos were snapped.

Russell and Laura appear to be on a travel kick -- because on Thursday, they were seen at the Charleston Hotel in Charleston, S.C. A source says the "Stay Free" podcaster even took a moment to take a selfie with fans during his stay.

Things took a turn downhill for Russell, though, when the London Metropolitan Police Service announced he was charged him with some serious offenses: one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

Police say his charges result from incidents that allegedly took place with four different women between 1999 and 2005.

Russell swiftly denied all allegations in a statement he shared Friday morning -- seemingly in the same clothes he wore at the Gasparilla Inn.

Play video content

While he shut down allegations that he engaged in "non-consensual activity" ... he conceded that he was "a fool" when he was "young and single."

He added ... "I was a drug addict, sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist."

Play video content 2007 BBC Radio 2

His statement also comes as an eyebrow-raising old interview of his resurfaced ... in which he says he can get his assistant to strip down and massage the radio personality interviewing him.

This isn't the first time Russell has been accused of such acts ... he vehemently denied claims of rape and sexual assault from two different parties in 2023.