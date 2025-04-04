Russell Brand Denies Charges Against Him, Admits to Drug and Sex Addiction

Play video content

Russell Brand's firing back at the charges leveled against him by the British government ... claiming he may have dealt with drug and sex addiction -- but, he never raped anyone.

The actor shared a video to his X account mere minutes ago ... kicking it off by saying the only positive about people realizing the rule of law is being wielded like a weapon in Britain is that everyone can see his innocence.

After speaking in generalities for a while, Brand addresses the allegations head-on ... admitting before he met his wife and had kids he was a "fool" in the throes of drug and sex addictions.

Despite being an addict, Brand makes it clear ... he was never a rapist and never engaged in nonconsensual sex with anyone -- and, he adds he hopes everyone can tell the truth just by looking in his eyes.

Brand thanks all of his fans for their continued support ... and plugs his hit show on Rumble -- next episode scheduled for release on Monday.

As you know ... Russell was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and 2 counts of sexual assault Friday.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2004 ... and, the charges are bringing renewed interest to past interviews Brand has given -- including one from 2007 with disgraced media personality Jimmy Savile.