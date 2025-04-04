Russell Brand Offers to Bring Naked Assistant to Jimmy Savile's House in Resurfaced Clip

Play video content BBC Radio 2

Russell Brand's legal trouble has people looking through old clips ... including one where the star said he could get his assistant to do anything -- like get naked and massage a radio DJ.

The comedian -- who was charged with rape and sexual assault among other crimes Friday -- was chatting on the phone in an interview aired on BBC 2 Radio with media personality Jimmy Savile way back in 2007 ... and, he told Jimmy he'd love to meet him someday.

Jimmy joked he doesn't meet men alone ... but, if Brand has a sister he'd happily meet her. RB responded by saying he doesn't have a sis -- but, he does have an assistant ... who "greets, meets and massages" anyone he tells her to.

Russell says she's very attractive ... and, Jimmy says she's welcome to his home anytime -- preferably wearing nothing at all, which Russell agrees to.

Worth noting ... Savile passed away in 2011 -- and was the subject of at least two police investigations during his lifetime of sexual abuse.

After his death, dozens of people came forward and told stories of Jimmy's alleged abuse ... and, his name was removed from many of the buildings and his gravestone was even destroyed.

As we told you ... Brand was hit with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and 2 counts of sexual assault according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

While he's yet to respond to the charges, he has previously denied ever sexually assaulting anyone ... calling a report that came out detailing his alleged abuse "very hurtful" in 2023.