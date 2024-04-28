Russell Brand Says He's Getting Baptized, Opportunity to Leave Past Behind

Play video content

Russell Brand's taking a big step in his faith journey ... announcing he's getting baptized -- and saying it's an opportunity to move on from the past.

The controversial actor/podcast host posted a video to his Instagram recently ... telling his nearly four million followers he's scheduled to be baptized today and asking those who'd been through the process to share their experiences.

After waxing poetic on religion for a bit, RB makes a pretty eye-opening statement ... saying he's heard it's an opportunity to be reborn -- and leave the past behind.

Brand's got plenty of reason to want to move on from the past, especially the recent past ... because sexual assault allegations from years ago have hounded the star for the last six months or so.

ICYMI ... back in September, Brand jumped out ahead of sexual abuse allegations -- including claims of rape -- on his YouTube account where he categorically denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations seemingly sparked an investigation in the UK -- though London's Metropolitan Police didn't specifically name Brand when they announced the investigation it seemed clear they were referring to Brand.

And, just two months ago, an anonymous woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in a bathroom on the set of his 2011 movie "Arthur" ... another allegation Brand denies.