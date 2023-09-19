Russell Brand Blocked From Monetizing YouTube Videos Amid Rape Allegations

YouTube is cutting off Russell Brand's cash flow in response to rape and sexual assault allegations against him -- the platform's suspended him from making money off his videos.

A YouTube spokesperson said on Tuesday it's suspending the comedian-turned-influencer's account -- which has over 6.6 million subscribers -- which means he won't be able to cash in on the ads that play before and during his library of vids.

The company says Brand violated its creator responsibility policy -- which, in part, says a creator's off-platform behavior that's deemed potentially harmful to others can result in YouTube taking action.

This doesn't just affect Brand's main channel, BTW ... it also puts the kibosh on his other accounts raking in the dough, like Awakening with Russell, Football Is Nice, and Stay Free with Russell Brand.

As we reported, Brand is now facing claims from multiple women who claim to have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused by him from 2006 to 2013 ... with one alleged victim saying said she had toxic interactions with him when she was just 16 years old.

He was put on blast in 2 pieces, published on Saturday through The Times (UK) and Channel 4. Brand tried getting in front of the report by posting a video Friday on social media -- including his YT channel -- saying all of his sexual encounters have been consensual.