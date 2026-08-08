Donald Trump's TikTok Team Trolls Taylor Swift After Her Songs Removed from Its Posts

Donald Trump's social media team just trolled Taylor Swift after her songs were removed from several of his campaign account's TikTok posts that have been put up over the last year.

@realDonaldTrump ferme ta gueule et n’utilise pas Taylor pour obtenir tes votes pic.twitter.com/Zfer8Gwzgb @missbloomwinx

Here's the sitch -- the president's official campaign TikTok -- titled Team Trump -- used a live performance version of the Grammy winner's song, "Red," the titular track of her 2012 album. The post shows mocked-up "Red" album artwork with Trump's face over it and a fake "Red (Trump's Version)" playlist.

Text over the first picture of the album artwork reads, "Did you know Taylor Swift wrote a whole album about the color of the Republican Party."

The jab at Taylor came just days after the same account celebrated the arrival of August with an edited video of Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watching fireworks. Text over the video reads, "Mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president."

Taylor's 2020 song, "August," was used in the post, according to dozens of social media comments ... but now, there is no sound with the message "This audio isn't available."

The page knew exactly what it was doing when it was posted, BTW ... captioning the post, "I’m sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!"

Taylor Swift has removed the audio of her songs ‘august,’ ‘Opalite,’ and ‘Father Figure’ from TikTok videos posted by Donald Trump’s team. pic.twitter.com/2d4mu2yy0M @PopBase

But wait ... there's more! The same thing seems to have happened with posts from Team Trump's video using Taylor's 2025 tracks "Father Figure" and "Opalite."

As you know, Taylor is no fan of Trump ... even publicly endorsing Kamala Harris for president before the 2024 election. And, the reality star-turned-politician has made several jabs at TS over the years ... including in May 2025 when he declared she's "no longer hot."