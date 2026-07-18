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Shaq Sarcastically Thanks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce For Not Inviting Him to Wedding

Shaquille O'Neal Did My Wedding Invite Get Lost in the Mail, Taylor & Travis???

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Shaquille O'Neal's doling out some karma to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ... poking fun at the pair for leaving him off their wedding guest list.

The former NBA star appeared at Fanatics Fest 2026 -- an all-weekend affair featuring some of the biggest names in sports -- in New York City on Friday ... where PEOPLE asked him if he got the invite to the pair's star-studded Madison Square Garden nuptials.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
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Shaq said he wasn't ... before offering a joking, "Thanks, Taylor. Thanks, Travis."

Despite the sarcasm, there's no bad blood between him and the newlyweds ... because he added, "May it last forever."

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While Shaq didn't get the wedding deats, his longtime "Inside the NBA" costar Charles Barkley was one of the lucky ones who did ... a face we imagine might come up in jest at some point on the show this year.

Other celebs -- including Gigi Hadid, Patrick Mahomes, Hugh Grant, Selena Gomez, and even her ex, Harry Styles -- were invited ... so it seems Shaq was left out of a guest list even bigger than him!

Sorry, Big Diesel ... looks like that guest appearance on "New Heights" just wasn't enough!

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