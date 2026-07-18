Shaq Sarcastically Thanks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce For Not Inviting Him to Wedding

Did My Wedding Invite Get Lost in the Mail, Taylor & Travis???

Shaquille O'Neal's doling out some karma to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ... poking fun at the pair for leaving him off their wedding guest list.

The former NBA star appeared at Fanatics Fest 2026 -- an all-weekend affair featuring some of the biggest names in sports -- in New York City on Friday ... where PEOPLE asked him if he got the invite to the pair's star-studded Madison Square Garden nuptials.

Shaq said he wasn't ... before offering a joking, "Thanks, Taylor. Thanks, Travis."

Despite the sarcasm, there's no bad blood between him and the newlyweds ... because he added, "May it last forever."

While Shaq didn't get the wedding deats, his longtime "Inside the NBA" costar Charles Barkley was one of the lucky ones who did ... a face we imagine might come up in jest at some point on the show this year.

Other celebs -- including Gigi Hadid, Patrick Mahomes, Hugh Grant, Selena Gomez, and even her ex, Harry Styles -- were invited ... so it seems Shaq was left out of a guest list even bigger than him!