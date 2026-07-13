Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Mystery Dog Revealed

Paws what you're doing ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mysterious fur baby has officially landed ... and we're getting the first look at their pooch.

The fluffy white dog Swifties have been obsessing over was spotted Sunday at around 5 PM hopping off Taylor's private jet after it touched down at the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida ... giving fans their clearest look yet at the couple's newest family member.

The adorable pup carefully made its way down the aircraft's stairs with a handler while Travis -- sporting a red cap -- was seen on the tarmac grabbing luggage.

The sighting puts speculation to bed after fans spent more than a week sniffing out clues that Taylor and Travis had quietly added a dog to the roster.

As TMZ previously reported, their pup was believed to have been traveling aboard Taylor's private plane last week. Before that, eagle-eyed Swifties were convinced they spotted an alleged photo of Taylor, Travis, and a fluffy white dog hanging inside Madison Square Garden during the couple's wedding festivities. The photo matched up with a dog hopping out of Taylor's car in a resurfaced video from March.

Turns out Swifties weren't barking up the wrong tree!!!