Taylor Swift's Wedding: One-Time BFF Jaime King's Odd Response To Not Attending

Jaime King and her son skipped Taylor Swift's wedding weekend ... even though he's the pop star's godson.

Jaime and her son, Leo, were both notably absent from Taylor's star-studded, 1,000-person wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on Friday ... but Jaime's publicist told TMZ they had a separate celebration because Leo is 10 years old.

The publicist said ... "Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break."

It's unclear what exactly that celebration was, and if Taylor was even involved in it.

But Jaime's publicist also explained that Jaime chose Taylor as Leo's godmother because "they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances."

Last year, a source told The US Sun that Taylor and Jaime "are not close anymore and don't talk" ... but there's still love there.

This week, Page Six also clocked that none of Taylor's 5 godchildren -- Leo and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 4 kids -- were present at the wedding.