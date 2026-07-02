Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Horsin' Around In Upstate NY During Taylor Swift's Wedding

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are spending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding weekend a couple of hundred miles away from the festivities ... another indication that Blake and Taylor's once close friendship is over.

TMZ has obtained photos showing Blake and Ryan cheering on their daughter, Betty, as she competed in a horse show Thursday at a local farm in Lake Placid, New York. We're told Betty rode well enough to earn a second-place finish.

The family outing comes as Taylor and Travis are surrounded by close family and their current close friends, roughly 4 and a half hours away in New York City.

As TMZ previously reported, sources with direct knowledge told us Taylor was frustrated after being pulled into Blake's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, feeling she'd been unnecessarily dragged into the dispute. Taylor was subpoenaed in the case before the subpoena was later withdrawn.

We all remember Blake's infamous "dragon" reference to Taylor.

Recently, it was reported that Blake wasn't invited to Taylor and Travis' wedding celebrations, adding to speculation the friendship hasn't rebounded.

As the wedding festivities kick off, we've seen that Taylor has rekindled with other friends, including Karlie Kloss.