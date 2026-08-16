'Camp Rock 3' Then & Now -- Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato

“Camp Rock 3” gave us all the nostalgic feels, and any day the Jo Bros hit a premiere looking this unbothered, we’re totes hot n’ bothered! 🥵 Now, let’s throw it back to when they first hit the carpet in 2008.

The squad was all smiles ... Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas strutted at the “Camp Rock 3” premiere -- reprising their roles from the franchise that first hit Disney Channel back in 2008.

Nick plays Nate Gray, and nearly 20 years later, Nick's rockin' the same smize but with some sexy scruff!

Joe brought back Shane Gray, and has made quite the spiffy transformation since first scoring the gig.

And the oldest brother, Kevin, looked dapper back in 2008, rockin’ those sideburns ... but this week, he showed up looking a smidge different from his first appearance as Jason Gray back in the day.

And, there's no "Camp Rock" without Demi Lovato. The sexy star made a cameo, returning to the big screen as Mitchie Torres ... and she's slaying as an executive producer 👏