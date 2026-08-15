'Baywatch' Reboot ... The Hottest BTS Photos
'Baywatch' Reboot ... The Hottest BTS Photos
Published
The "Baywatch" re-boot ain't hitting screens until 2027, but the behind the scenes and on-set snaps have flooded our files, so it's only right to flash the hottest shots ...
Check out the gallery -- Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader, Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, Stephen Amell and more smokin' stars look ready to save lives -- and steal the spotlight -- with every sun-soaked snap from set.
Since cameras started rolling this spring, the cast has been all smiles between takes, giving fans an early taste of the beachside action coming to screens next year.