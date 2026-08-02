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Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Famous Curves in Bikini Photo Dump

Emily Ratajkowski My July Was Hotter Than Yours!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Emily Ratajkowski gave July one hell of a send-off Sunday ... unloading a photo dump packed with barely-there bikinis and plenty of her famous curves.

The model kicked back by the water with a cocktail in hand ... though her teeny orange string bikini was serving up the stronger pour.

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EmRata turned the camera on herself in another sizzling snap ... nearly spilling out of a plunging polka-dot two-piece while giving fans an up-close look at the goods.

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She also struck a cheeky pose waist-deep in the water with a glass pressed to her chest ... proving the view gets even better after dark.

And she didn't stop there ... dropping enough skin-baring shots to keep fans swiping through the whole carousel.

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The thirst traps kept flowing with more sultry selfies from her lounge chair ... showing off every angle in the afternoon sun.

If that was July ... August has a lot to live up to!!!