Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Famous Curves in Bikini Photo Dump

My July Was Hotter Than Yours!!!

Emily Ratajkowski gave July one hell of a send-off Sunday ... unloading a photo dump packed with barely-there bikinis and plenty of her famous curves.

The model kicked back by the water with a cocktail in hand ... though her teeny orange string bikini was serving up the stronger pour.

EmRata turned the camera on herself in another sizzling snap ... nearly spilling out of a plunging polka-dot two-piece while giving fans an up-close look at the goods.

She also struck a cheeky pose waist-deep in the water with a glass pressed to her chest ... proving the view gets even better after dark.

And she didn't stop there ... dropping enough skin-baring shots to keep fans swiping through the whole carousel.

The thirst traps kept flowing with more sultry selfies from her lounge chair ... showing off every angle in the afternoon sun.