Nolan Wells Case: Possible Sighting of Boat in Newly Surfaced Video

A newly surfaced video from Horn Island on July 4 may provide a potential clue in the search for Nolan Wells, with footage appearing to show the boat he was allegedly last seen on.

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At the end of this clip, the "Mac Daddy" boat is clearly seen -- and appears to match the footage obtained by TMZ from the same day ... which could be the final sighting of Nolan before his disappearance.

The clip was posted by a person who said they captured the footage on July 4th at 11:17 AM, before the area became crowded. In our video, Metadata shows the video was recorded at 2:23 PM ... making this sighting way earlier in the day.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance TMZ.com

In the video we previously obtained, the man wearing trunks matching the color of the ones Nolan was wearing in the infamous July 4 pic was with his friends on a boat and you can also see a couple of older adults also onboard the boat ... however in this new video, the adults seemingly don't appear to be the same.

The possible match has sparked renewed attention online, though it has not been confirmed whether the boat in the new footage is the same vessel connected to Nolan’s disappearance.

The video comes as investigators continue working to piece together Nolan’s final known movements and determine what happened in the hours surrounding his disappearance.

The boat’s appearance and location have raised questions, but officials have not publicly confirmed any connection between the vessel in the video and the ongoing investigation.

Play video content Video: 911 Call Captures Nolan Wells’ Friend Reporting Sinking Boat at Horn Island DMR

As you know, Nolan disappeared after those friends left, and his body was found July 6 on the Horn Island shoreline. No witnesses have, at least publicly, reported seeing him after 4:30 PM on July 4.