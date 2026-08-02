Coco Jones Marries NBA Star Donovan Mitchell in Stunning Wedding Ceremony

Play video content Video: Coco Jones Wedding Instagram/@fchwpo

Wedding bells are ringing for Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones ... the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar and Grammy-winning R&B singer are officially husband and wife!!!

The happy couple tied the knot Saturday in front of their closest family and friends ... and judging by the first photos and videos from the celebration, the reception is already an unforgettable party.

Play video content Video: Coco Jones Wedding sub Instagram@fchwpo

Coco absolutely stole the show in a stunning reception gown paired with a flowing veil, while Donovan cleaned up in a sharp cream-colored tux that had him looking every bit the groom.

The newlyweds looked all smiles as they celebrated with guests, dancing the night away and soaking in the first moments of married life together.

Plenty of A-listers showed up to celebrate the happy couple, too ... including NBA stars Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo, along with power couple Ciara, and Russell Wilson.

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The couple announced their engagement in July of last year, and their wedding marks the next chapter for one of sports and music's biggest power couples, after keeping much of their relationship out of the spotlight.