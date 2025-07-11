Donovan Mitchell Engaged To Coco Jones

UPDATE

2:08 PM PT -- A rep for Coco tells TMZ ... "After an amazing season and a sold out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation which turned it into a beautiful engagement."

"The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together."

Donovan Mitchell just took things to the next level with Coco Jones -- the NBA star popped the question ... and she said YES!!

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard shared the amazing news with his 3+ million Instagram followers on Friday ... with a photo of him kissing the R&B sensation in front of a beautiful sunset.

He also posted a video of his proposal near the beach ... showing him getting on one knee.

Everyone in the comments congratulated the pair ... including New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who is also married to an R&B singer.

"My Dawggg!!! @spidadmitchell Congrats King!" Wilson said in the comments. "Congrats @cocojones!!! Me and @Ciara are so happy for y’all!"

Mitchell, 28, and Jones, 27, have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight ... though they've been seen together on several occasions.

The "ICU" singer did open up a little bit about it on an episode of "Club Shay Shay" with Shannon Sharpe ... confirming they were an item, but admitted they prefer to stay private.

"I love the internet, because they definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere, like I'm in a detective movie," Jones said.

"I'm happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too."

Both Mitchell and Jones have found massive success in their respective fields. Donovan is a six-time NBA All-Star and inked a three-year contract worth $150 million last year.

Jones is an actress and an award-winning singer who recently won Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for her "ICU" remix with Justin Timberlake.