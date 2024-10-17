Donovan Mitchell Models For Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Kim Kardashian has added another superstar athlete to her SKIMS roster -- this time, it's Cleveland Cavaliers hooper Donovan Mitchell ... who fully committed to being a new undies model!!

Spida got half-naked for a locker room-themed photo shoot for the brand's new campaign ... just a few days before the NBA season kicks off on Oct. 22.

28-year-old Mitchell sported several different Cotton and Stretch undies from Kardashian's line ... and not only did he look good showing off his athletic bod -- he said he felt good in them, too.

"It was special to shoot the SKIMS Men's campaign in the arena," Mitchell said.

"I felt completely comfortable being myself, which is what SKIMS is all about. Their underwear provides the support and flexibility I need off the court, while still looking and feeling great."

Kardashian -- who launched SKIMS in 2019 -- has partnered with several star athletes in various leagues. In Mitchell's sport, Kim collaborated with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and WNBA players like Candace Parker, Cameron Brink, and Dijonai Carrington.

"SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands.," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

"We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership."

Kim, 43, also linked with other athletes including Nick Bosa, Patrick Mahomes, Jude Bellingham, Team USA stars, and college athletes ... as well as countless other celebrities.