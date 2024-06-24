Team USA Stars Suni Lee, Caeleb Dressel Model For Kim K's SKIMS Ahead Of Olympics

Team USA stars Suni Lee and Caeleb Dressel are going for gold in style ... rocking Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line ahead of the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

The big athletes threw on the brand's most recent collaboration with the Red, White and Blue for a photoshoot ahead of this summer's competition ... showing off their athletic figures in the process.

Of course, SKIMS and Team USA have been partners for a while now ... working together for the Tokyo and Beijing games as well.

The brand created new undies, pajamas, swimwear and leisure 'fits for the Paris Games ... and Lee -- a breakout star in Tokyo -- said the opportunity to be the face of the 2024 campaign was a "dream come true."

"I'm so lucky that I get to experiment with my style while competing, but when I’m not in the gym I still want to look and feel great," Lee said. "I love that SKIMS delivers on comfort, flexibility, and style."

Kim also commented on the partnership ... saying it's an honor to supply Team USA with clothes outside of competition.

Other athletes like Gabby Thomas, Fred Kerley, Jessica Long and Nick Mayhugh also modeled for the collection ... which will be available for purchase later this week.