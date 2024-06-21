U.S. Swimmer Lilly King Gets Engaged At Olympic Trials

It's been a great week for U.S. swimmer Lilly King -- the soon-to-be 3x Olympian is looking to add more medals to her trophy case -- and now she's got a big, ol' shiny diamond ring ... after her boyfriend proposed to her poolside at the Olympic trials!

(She said YES!)

The wholesome moment went down on Day 6 of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis on Thursday. Shortly after qualifying in the 200-meter breaststroke (the second Olympic race she qualified for), King was greeted outside the pool by her now fiancé, then-boyfriend, James Wells.

After Lilly King qualified for her second race for the Paris Olympics, her fiancé gave her a ring of her own. 💍 #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/UgnfeyJYgO — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 21, 2024 @NBCSports

As James started to talk, King joked about her friend telling her to put her hair down, as the 27-year-old began to realize she was getting proposed to!

"Just to see you grow has been so awesome and I don’t regret for a minute dropping my job and moving halfway across the country for us to move in together," Wells said. "It has been awesome and I am very excited to see where this is going, so, dear, I was wondering, Lillia Camille King, will you marry me?"

King wasted no time in answering ... YES!!! The two then shared a long embrace and a kiss to cap off the awesome moment!

Wells used to be a professional swimmer himself. He was a four-year member of the University of Indiana men's Swimming and Diving team -- the same school Lilly attended (and competed for). It's probably a good bet their kids will be great swimmers!