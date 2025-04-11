Octavio Dotel Receives Military Tribute At Funeral After Tragic Nightclub Collapse

Former longtime MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel was laid to rest on Thursday with a military tribute ... after he tragically died in a nightclub collapse in the Dominican Republic.

The service was held just days after Dotel, 51, was among 100+ people killed when a roof collapsed at night club, Jet Set, in Santo Domingo this week.

The funeral took place at the Jardin Memorial Cemetery, where his family and friends, including MLB players, said their final goodbyes.

Con un honras militar despiden a Octavio Dotel, orgullo nacional, deja un legado imborrable dentro y fuera del terreno. Gracias por representarnos con honor. Descansa en paz, campeón. pic.twitter.com/xghmE5acYT — RECONOCIDOS.NET (@Reconocidosnet) April 10, 2025 @Reconocidosnet

The military was also present to pay their respects ... with video capturing the honor guard saluting Octavio's casket.

Dotel's wife, Massiel, accepted a flag from the military during the burial service ... later sharing a photo, saying "Proud of you, my king."

Massiel also gave an emotional speech at the service.

"Let's remember him as he would have liked us to remember him," she said.

Dotel, a relief pitcher, played 15 seasons in the Big Leagues ... and helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the World Series in 2011. He recorded 109 saves with a 3.78 ERA before retiring in 2014.

Octavio's agent, Dan Horwits, told us this week that Dotel was one of a kind ... with "his energy, positivity, and zest for life were infectious to all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

"It was an honor to represent OD. We pass along our thoughts and prayers to his entire family as well as everyone affected by the tragedy."

Dotel leaves behind his wife and three children.