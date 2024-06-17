Sabrina Carpenter Addresses SKIMS Campaign Criticism From Swifties

Sabrina Carpenter is chalking up the backlash she faced for appearing in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign as a bunch of nonsense ... 'cause she made sure to loop in the Queen.

The singer addressed the hate she received from Taylor Swift's fans over the fashion campaign earlier this year in her new interview with Rolling Stone ... confirming she chose to not follow the drama online, and that's because she knew she hadn't betrayed anyone.

SC says ... "In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do

ICYMI ... Sabrina -- an opener on Taylor's record-breaking "Eras" tour -- was the face of Kim's SKIMS campaign this spring. Swifties slammed her ... as Taylor has famously been beefin' with Kim since 2016 -- even releasing a diss track about Kanye West's ex on her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Now though ... Sabrina's clarifying that she gave TayTay a heads up -- and, presumably, got her blessing to do the shoot.

Sabrina and Taylor linked up at Coachella with their respective boyfriends, Barry Keoghan and Travis Kelce. -- post-SKIMS ... so there was already evidence all was well between 'em.

And, in case it wasn't clear, this interview hits their close bond home even further -- 'cause SC had a lot of nice things to say about Taylor.

She added ... "[Taylor] always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs. We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration."