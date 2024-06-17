Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sabrina Carpenter Addresses SKIMS Campaign Criticism From Swifties

Sabrina Carpenter Addresses SKIMS Campaign Hate ... I Told Taylor About It

Sabrina Carpenter taylor swift kim kardashian skims
Getty/Skims

Sabrina Carpenter is chalking up the backlash she faced for appearing in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign as a bunch of nonsense ... 'cause she made sure to loop in the Queen.

The singer addressed the hate she received from Taylor Swift's fans over the fashion campaign earlier this year in her new interview with Rolling Stone ... confirming she chose to not follow the drama online, and that's because she knew she hadn't betrayed anyone.

SKIMS

SC says ... "In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do

Sabrina Carpenter taylor swift
Getty

ICYMI ... Sabrina -- an opener on Taylor's record-breaking "Eras" tour -- was the face of Kim's SKIMS campaign this spring. Swifties slammed her ... as Taylor has famously been beefin' with Kim since 2016 -- even releasing a diss track about Kanye West's ex on her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

taylor swift and kim kardashian
Getty

Now though ... Sabrina's clarifying that she gave TayTay a heads up -- and, presumably, got her blessing to do the shoot.

Sabrina and Taylor linked up at Coachella with their respective boyfriends, Barry Keoghan and Travis Kelce. -- post-SKIMS ... so there was already evidence all was well between 'em.

SKIMS

And, in case it wasn't clear, this interview hits their close bond home even further -- 'cause SC had a lot of nice things to say about Taylor.

She added ... "[Taylor] always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs. We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration."

In other words ... no bad blood, so Swifties can stand down.

Old news is old news!
