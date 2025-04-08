Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bert Kreischer Attends WWE's Raw, Helps CM Punk, Slams Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

Bert Kreischer Comedian By Day ... Wrestler By Night!!!

CM Punk already has Paul Heyman in his corner for his Wrestlemania match ... and now one of the hottest comedians also has his back -- 'cause the WWE Superstar teamed up with Bert Kreischer for some tag team action on "Raw!"

The 52-year-old showed off his in-ring ability once "Monday Night Raw" went off the air. After hopping the barricade and taking off his shirt in record time (of course, that's Bert's thing), he found himself face-to-face with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Unlike Andrew Schulz, he didn't need any saving. Once Punk dropped both of them with his signature move ... he called Bert into the ring -- who delivered two chokeslams with some authority.

It wasn't the only segment he was featured in. Kreischer also found himself backstage during the show, and as you probably guessed, he was sans shirt.

Bert wasn't the only comedian in attendance last night ... Tony Hinchcliffe swung by to take in the action as well, even sitting alongside Pat McAfee to call one of the matches.

While Punk is more than capable of handling situations on his own ... if he ever needs an enforcer in his corner -- seems like he found one in Bert!

