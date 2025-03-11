Logan Paul Beats Up Andrew Schulz During WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden

Andrew Schulz got more than he bargained for with his ringside seat at WWE Raw ... getting dragged into the ring by Logan Paul after saying he wanted to see some REAL wrestlers!!

It all went down at The World's Most Famous Arena ... when the comedian was handed a mic and Paul asked who he came out to see, with his answer being CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a steel cage.

Play video content WWE/Netflix

The 29-year-old wasn't a fan of his answer ... so he dragged Schulz over the barricade and into the ring. Right before he hit a move on him, AJ Styles came down for the save and laid a beatdown on Paul.

Luckily for the other celebrities in attendance on Monday ... they enjoyed a much more laid-back viewing of the show. Macaulay Culkin -- who attended the Netflix premiere of Raw in L.A. -- hit up the Garden to take in the action.

Amanda Serrano -- who will be fighting Katie Taylor in a July main event at MSG -- got an early preview of what the atmosphere will be like for her upcoming bout ... with the crowd providing a huge reaction when she was shown on the big screen.