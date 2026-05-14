Play video content Video: Michael Irvin Changes Tune On MMA Aspirations After Watching Ronda Rousey Train TMZSports.com

Once upon a time, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin told TMZ Sports he was itching to get in the cage for an MMA fight ... so does he still feel that way in 2026??

Hell. No.

Play video content JULY 2017 Video: Michael Irvin Tells TMZ Sports in 2017 That He Wants To Get Into MMA TMZSports.com

The 60-year-old Dallas Cowboys legend told Babcock nine years ago he'd love the opportunity to beat someone's face in (professionally) ... admitting he was already doing the training, so why not see what he can do??

Fast forward to Wednesday night ... and Irvin walked back those comments after watching Ronda Rousey's workout at Venice Beach ahead of her big bout with Gina Carano on Saturday.

He said he initially felt the urge to get in there .... but Rowdy ruined it.

"And then I saw Ronda on the mat ... s***, boy, s*** I better not get in that ring with someone moving around like that," Irvin said. "Man, it is amazing watching her up close like this -- work that transitioning game on the mat like that.

Play video content Video: Michael Irvin Chops It Up With Nate Diaz, While Ronda Rousey Has Open Training Sesh TMZSports.com

"I don't know anybody in fighting period, even now to this day, that has that ability."

"That's scary ... she's a beast," he added.

Irvin might wanna stay away from Ronda, but he had a cool moment with his buddy, Nate Diaz ... where the two chopped it up for a bit during his workout.