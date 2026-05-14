Play video content Video: Charles Barkley Says There Are 'A Bunch' Of Gay Players In Pro Sports INSIDE THE NBA

Charles Barkley believes there are "a bunch" of gay athletes throughout all pro sports ... but the reason they aren't open about their sexuality is that even in 2026, society remains largely homophobic.

The Chuckster shared his thoughts as the "Inside the NBA" crew remembered Jason Collins on Wednesday ... and while the 47-year-old coming out as the first active gay player in 2013 was a historic moment for the league, it's clear he feels there's more work to do.

As Kenny "The Jet" Smith said an announcement like that might not be as big of a deal in present day because of Collins' bravery -- Barkley disagreed.

"If another guy did it, it would still be a big deal because we live in a homophobic society, and that's unfortunate," Chuck said.

"Anybody who think we ain't got a bunch of gay players in all sports, they're just stupid. But there is such animosity toward the gay community, and that's what's really unfortunate."

Barkley, an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, said it's the case for every pro sport -- NFL, NBA, MLB and more -- but they continue to stay silent ... even 13 years after Collins broke barriers.