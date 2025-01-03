Charles Barkley Rips JJ Redick, 'You Just A Dead Man Walking'
Charles Barkley Goes In On JJ Redick ... 'You Just A Dead Man Walking!!!'
Charles Barkley made it clear Thursday night he's no fan of JJ Redick's apparent criticism of his "Inside The NBA" show ... ripping the coach as "a dead man walking" for several moments while live on-air.
Redick initially kicked off the war with Chuck back on Dec. 20 ... when he strongly implied the Hall of Famer's constant criticism of the game on TNT is one of the biggest reasons why ratings are down.
JJ Redick on the 3s and NBA ratings discourse, parity, talent in the game today vs yesterday, and people paying too much attention to what is said on Twitter— David Astramskas (@redapples) December 20, 2024 @redapples
It's funny that he starts his answer with "I'll try to be brief here" and then speaks for 4 minutes pic.twitter.com/XEJFEob4Tb
"If I'm a casual fan," the L.A. manager told media members, "and you tell me every time I turn on the television that the product sucks, well, I'm not going to watch the product."
Barkley had to wait nearly two weeks to get the platform to respond to Redick -- but when he nabbed it, he certainly didn't hold back.
holy shit charles barkley just went IN on JJ Redick😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QZZ94hTSJP— KingCharge (@KingCharge) January 3, 2025 @KingCharge
As he, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny "The Jet" Smith were breaking down some of the Celtics vs. Timberwolves game -- Barkley sounded off.
"He said something about we're the reason people ain't watching this crappy product we got," he said. "Yeah, us, like we're out there jacking up 100 threes a night."
"JJ, you come for the king, you better not miss. Because I can get you, brother. Remember, I got your Lakers games. You can’t hide them flaws they got. You’re just a dead man walking. They got rid of Frank Vogel, who did a good job, they got rid of Darvin Ham, who did a good job. But you came out there thinking you were gonna change things with that same ugly girl you went on a date with."
Johnson tried to stop Barkley's rant and get the guys back to the highlight package -- but Barkley continued ... adding, "He came in there thinking, 'I can make this thing work.' The hell you can! Put some makeup on that pig."
The NBA, of course, has been battling diminished ratings over the past few years -- but a Chuck vs. Redick saga certainly could help assuage that.