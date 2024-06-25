Lakers Coach JJ Redick Denies N-Word Use Allegation

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is flat-out denying he called a woman the N-word while a member of the Duke men's basketball team ... saying the interaction simply never happened.

Halleemah Nash -- an author, speaker, and Duke alum -- dropped the bombshell allegation on social media on Tuesday ... claiming, "I've only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team."

"And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world."

Redick -- a former college basketball superstar at Duke and 15-year NBA veteran -- was introduced as the 29th head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The allegation was posted on Nash's account at 9:10 AM on Tuesday ... and, as of the time of this post, was viewed 10 million times.

We reached out to Redick's camp for a response to the claim ... and they completely shut it down.

"No, it never happened," a spokesperson tells TMZ Sports.