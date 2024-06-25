Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lakers Coach JJ Redick Denies N-Word Use Allegation

JJ Redick Denies Calling Woman N-Word

jj redick
Getty

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is flat-out denying he called a woman the N-word while a member of the Duke men's basketball team ... saying the interaction simply never happened.

Halleemah Nash -- an author, speaker, and Duke alum -- dropped the bombshell allegation on social media on Tuesday ... claiming, "I've only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team."

jj redick lakers presser
Getty

"And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world."

Redick -- a former college basketball superstar at Duke and 15-year NBA veteran -- was introduced as the 29th head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Halleemah Nash instagram

The allegation was posted on Nash's account at 9:10 AM on Tuesday ... and, as of the time of this post, was viewed 10 million times.

Halleemah Nash

We reached out to Redick's camp for a response to the claim ... and they completely shut it down.

"No, it never happened," a spokesperson tells TMZ Sports.

JJ Redick Playing In The NBA Through The Years
Launch Gallery
JJ Redick Playing Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Prior to joining the Lakers, Redick most recently worked the NBA Finals for ESPN ... and had several podcasts, including "Mind the Game" with LeBron James -- who could choose to stay in L.A. and play under the former sharpshooter this offseason.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later