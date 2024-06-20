Lakers Hire JJ Redick As Next Head Coach

JJ Redick is the guy for the Los Angeles Lakers -- the ex-NBA player was reportedly just hired as the organization's next head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the news on Thursday ... saying after a thorough interview process, Redick was offered the gig and has already started building his staff.

The Lakers reportedly also interviewed names like Danny Hurley, James Borrego and Sam Cassell ... and also had interest in Kenny Atkinson, Mike Budenholzer and Ty Lue.

The news will get mixed reviews -- after all, former hoopers were pretty split on whether JJ could bring the franchise back to its usual dominance.

Longtime pro Matt Barnes previously told us he thought Redick was a great basketball mind, but was worried for anybody who fills that seat -- as it's a tough gig.

Play video content 5/11/24 TMZSports.com

On the other side of the argument, Cleveland Cavaliers champion Channing Frye went as far as to say it would be a "death sentence" for Redick.