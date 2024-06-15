Sam Cassell Would Be 'Excellent Choice' For Lakers HC, Says Reggie Theus

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dan Hurley went back to UConn ... so the Lakers should now turn their attention toward Sam Cassell -- so says Reggie Theus, who tells TMZ Sports the ex-NBA star would be an "excellent" choice for L.A.'s vacant head coaching job.

Theus -- a former NBA player and ex-coach of the Sacramento Kings -- said out at LAX this week that Cassell is "my guy" ... and would be his top choice to fill in for Darvin Ham now that Hurley is officially out of the picture in Los Angeles.

"I love Sam," he said. "I think he's been around -- he's earned his dues."

Cassell is certainly deserving of the role. The former Timberwolves point guard -- who played 15 years in the NBA -- has been an assistant coach for several teams since 2009, including this year's Celtics squad.

He's considered to be a finalist for the Lakers' job -- and Theus said he's positive the team wouldn't regret it if they handed him the keys following Boston's run in the NBA Finals.

"He knows the game," Theus said, "frontward and backward. He's been a part of winning scenarios. I think he'd be an excellent choice."

Other candidates for the gig reportedly include JJ Redick and James Borrego ... and Theus made it clear that no matter who LA ends up with -- he's confident Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka know what they're doing.