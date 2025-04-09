Octavio Dotel's Family Reveals Funeral Plans

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel will be laid to rest on Thursday ... after he tragically died in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

The former World Series champion was of the 100-plus people who perished when a roof collapsed during a Santo Domingo nightclub concert ... and his family said they will now honor his memory throughout this week.

On Wednesday, Dotel's loved ones said they'll hold an event at a DR funeral home ... before the ex-Astros closer gets a Christian burial on Thursday.

"OD was one of a kind," Octavio's agent, Dan Horwits, said in a statement to TMZ Sports. "One of the true joys to be around both on and off the field. His energy, positivity and zest for life were infectious to all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Horwits continued, "It was an honor to represent OD. We pass along our thoughts and prayers to his entire family as well as everyone affected by the tragedy."

Dotel broke into the Major Leagues with the Mets in 1999 and eventually helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the Commissioner's Trophy in 2011. In total, he played for 13 MLB teams ... and logged 109 saves with a 3.78 ERA.

He was just 51 years old when he passed.