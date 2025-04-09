LeBron James Gets Own Ken Doll, First Barbie 'Kenbassador'

LeBron James has yet another superstar teammate ... Barbie!!!

The Los Angeles Laker was just announced as the first "Kenbassador" for the massively popular doll franchise ... getting the nod for his influence on "culture, style and community."

The LeBron doll is incredibly detailed -- featuring the four-time NBA champ's signature facial hair, a custom letterman jacket, crossbody bag, shades, Beats headphones, gold watch and merch for his LeBron James Family Foundation.

The mini King even has on a pair of Nikes with phrases scribbled on them ... just like the 40-year-old does before every game!!

It's a bit funny ... as Mattel elected to give James' figurine a hat -- so no need to debate over where to put his hairline!!

"LeBron emerged from humble inner-city beginnings to become a basketball legend and activist, vowing to give back to the community that raised him," the company said in a statement. "He fulfilled his promise in 2004 by founding the LeBron James Family Foundation, empowering the kids of Akron, Ohio with the resources to succeed in the game of life. From housing, healthcare, job training, and more."

"LeBron and his foundation have rolled up their sleeves to create real generational change, exemplifying what it means to be a true MVP."

The dolls will be available for $75 in stores and online ... and we take it just kids won't be the only ones trying to get their hands on them -- but ESPN talent Stephen A. Smith might be taking a pass for now, as the two sides are engaged in a massive feud at the moment.